Adidas Has New Limited-Edition NMDs and Stan Smiths for the Trails and the Streets

An on-foot look at the White Mountaineering x Adidas NMD R2 PK in olive. Adidas

After debuting the NMD Trail in their January drop, Adidas and White Mountaineering are at it again with several new limited-edition styles that fans will be able to choose from beginning Saturday.

The group’s first fall/winter ’17 drop includes two makeups of the NMD R2 PK and NMD Trail PK, and three colorways of the Stan Smith CF Boost.

An on-foot look at the White Mountaineering x Adidas Stan Smith CF Boost. Adidas

Both the NMD R2 PK and NMD Trail PK styles feature Primeknit constructions and will be offered in black- and olive-based styles. Meanwhile, the Stan Smith CF Boost will come in black, olive and white variations. All three models use Adidas’ fan-favorite Boost cushioning.

White Mountaineering’s take on the NMD R2 PK is unique to the brand, with a seam-sealed paneled construction you won’t find on other NMD models.

As for the NMD Trail PK, it’s equipped with reflective details and a rugged, sawtooth outsole for added traction on off-road surfaces.

Lastly, the Stan Smith CF Boost uses a suede upper and ditches its traditional laces for a Velcro closure.

As usual, the group of footwear will be accompanied by a collection of matching apparel, which Adidas describes as “a range of cold-weather designs in a stripped-back seasonal color palette” — think lots of easy-to-wear colors such as olive drab, black and white.

The White Mountaineering x Adidas Originals fall/winter ’17 collection drops Saturday from adidas.com and select retailers globally. The NMD R2 PK retails for $220, the NMD Trail PK is $210, the Stan Smith CF Boost is $170, and apparel ranges from $65 to $200.

An on-foot look at the White Mountaineering x Adidas NMD Trail PK. Adidas

An on-foot look at the White Mountaineering x Adidas NMD R2 PK in black. Adidas

White Mountaineering x Adidas NMD Trail PK black/white Adidas

White Mountaineering x Adidas NMD Trail PK olive Adidas

White Mountaineering x Adidas NMD R2 PK black Adidas

White Mountaineering x Adidas NMD R2 PK olive Adidas

White Mountaineering x Adidas Stan Smith CF Boost black Adidas

White Mountaineering x Adidas Stan Smith CF Boost white Adidas

White Mountaineering x Adidas Stan Smith CF Boost olive Adidas

A look from White Mountaineering x Adidas. Adidas

