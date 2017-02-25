Where to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

If you missed out on this morning’s “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release, there are still a number of great sneakers to choose from this week including retro Air Jordans and former Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci’s latest Nike collaborations.
Scroll down to find out where you can get the week’s best kicks now, but don’t wait around — they won’t last for long.
The classic sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during the 1997 NBA Playoffs return in low-top form for the first time.
Nike
Air Jordan 12 Low “Playoff,” $170; nike.com
Inspired by a colorway that Michael Jordan could’ve worn during a 1993 Chicago Bulls home game, this Air Jordan 8 makeup features perforated white leather and hits of black and red.
Nike
Air Jordan 8 “Alternate ’93,” $190; nike.com
The retro campaign for Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s fourth signature shoe continues with this original Orlando Magic “Home” colorway.
Nike
Nike Air Penny 4 “Home,” $160; nike.com
Adidas’ Boost-powered Crazy Explosive basketball sneakers are now available in a low-top iteration for players who require extra speed and mobility.
Adidas
Adidas Crazy Explosive Low, $120; finishline.com
Former Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci’s Nike collaboration continues with three premium NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka colorways.
Nike
NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT “Black/White,” $250; nike.com
Tisci’s NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka collaboration is also available in “White/Distance Red.”
Nike
NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT “White/Distance Red,” $250; nike.com
A “White/Black” colorway completes Tisci’s NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka collaboration.
Nike
NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT “White/Black,” $250; nike.com
Want more?
There Are Only Three Ways to Buy the ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2
Shop the 2017 NBA All-Star Game’s Best Sneakers
NikeLab Designer on What It’s Like Collaborating With Riccardo Tisci