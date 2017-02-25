Where to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

The Air Jordan 12 Low "Playoffs." Nike

If you missed out on this morning’s “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release, there are still a number of great sneakers to choose from this week including retro Air Jordans and former Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci’s latest Nike collaborations.

Scroll down to find out where you can get the week’s best kicks now, but don’t wait around — they won’t last for long.

The classic sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during the 1997 NBA Playoffs return in low-top form for the first time. Nike

Air Jordan 12 Low “Playoff,” $170; nike.com

Inspired by a colorway that Michael Jordan could’ve worn during a 1993 Chicago Bulls home game, this Air Jordan 8 makeup features perforated white leather and hits of black and red. Nike

Air Jordan 8 “Alternate ’93,” $190; nike.com

The retro campaign for Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s fourth signature shoe continues with this original Orlando Magic “Home” colorway. Nike

Nike Air Penny 4 “Home,” $160; nike.com

Adidas ’ Boost-powered Crazy Explosive basketball sneakers are now available in a low-top iteration for players who require extra speed and mobility. Adidas

Adidas Crazy Explosive Low, $120; finishline.com

Former Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci’s Nike collaboration continues with three premium NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka colorways. Nike

NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT “Black/White,” $250; nike.com

Tisci’s NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka collaboration is also available in “White/Distance Red.” Nike

NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT “White/Distance Red,” $250; nike.com

A “White/Black” colorway completes Tisci’s NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka collaboration. Nike

NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT “White/Black,” $250; nike.com

