Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

The month of June closed out strong with a variety of notable sneaker releases.

Jordan Brand celebrated NBA MVP Russell Westbrook with an exclusive Air Jordan XXXI style, and the brand also paid tribute to Michael Jordan’s early days. Meanwhile, in Milan, New York City and Paris, Jordan released regional exclusive PSNY collaborations.

Elsewhere, the Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange continued by teaming up Bodega and End.

Find out where to get these drops and more below.

Converse and Jordan Brand’s first official sneaker collaboration pays homage to Michael Jordan’s early days in the ’80s with two North Carolina-inspired colorways. Nike

Air Jordan x Converse “The 2 That Started It All” Pack, from $350; ebay.com

As part of the Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange, Boston-based retailer Bodega links up with the U.K.’s End for a patchwork denim-covered take on the popular Iniki Boost Runner. Bodega

Bodega x End x Adidas Iniki Runner, from $284.99; ebay.com

Official Cinderella inspiration or not, the Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX “Glass Slipper” is fit for royalty. The sequin-covered look shimmers in the light on one of Nike’s most iconic sneakers Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX “Glass Slipper,” $200; nike.com

To celebrate Russell Westbrook’s 2017 NBA MVP win, Jordan Brand released this limited-edition “Why Not?” exclusive for the Oklahoma City Thunder baller. Nike

Air Jordan XXXI RW “Why Not?” PE, from $659.99; ebay.com

Menswear brand Public School (PSNY) gave the Air Jordan 12 yet another premium makeover in three tonal colorways. These pairs had an extremely limited regional rollout, so you’ll have to cough up some extra cash to get your hands on them now. Nike

PSNY x Air Jordan 12, from $600; ebay.com

