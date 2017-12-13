Vans Covered Its Most Popular Shoes in Cozy Sherpa Fleece, and You Can Buy Them Now

Some of Vans’ most popular sneakers have received cozy sherpa fleece makeovers just as the temperatures begin to drop.

The always-on-trend action sports brand’s Old Skool ($65), Sk8-Hi ($70) and Slip-On ($60) sneakers are available now in fuzzy sherpa-covered styles.

The Old Skool is available in ivory with white details, while the Sk8-Hi is covered in gray with white accents. Meanwhile, the Slip-On is perhaps the most intriguing of the bunch, as it features Vans’ iconic checkerboard print in a fluffy fleece pattern.

If you’re looking to nail two trends at once, any of these new styles are perfect for the holiday season. Shop all three now from Urban Outfitters’ e-commerce site now while they last via the links below.

Vans Slip-On Sherpa Urban Outfittersc

Vans Sk8-Hi Sherpa Urban Outfitters

