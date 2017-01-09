Johns Hopkins Doctors Will Provide Fitness Advice to Users on Under Armour’s Apps

Under Armour is partnering with Johns Hopkins Medicine to power its fitness apps with science and expert insights. Courtesy of Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Under Armour is putting a fleet of Johns Hopkins Medicine experts on call for the more than 190 million users of its health and personal fitness apps.

The athletic giant announced it has forged a long-term partnership with the acclaimed Baltimore-based medical institution to bring evidence-based science and expert insights to its suite of apps, which include UA Record, MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal and Endomondo.

The brand’s UA Record digital app. Courtesy of brand.

The goal of the collaboration is to help users maintain and improve their health, wellness and recovery by tapping into the knowledge and experience of world-renowned specialists in medicine and patient care.

Johns Hopkins clinicians will provide clinical and research-based guidance in four key areas of health and wellness — sleep, fitness, activity and nutrition — to inform and empower Under Armour’s entire connected fitness community.

“Working with the leading health experts from Johns Hopkins further solidifies our dedication to helping athletes perform better and live healthier,” said Mike Lee, Under Armour’s chief digital officer. “The research and insight that we discover together will further Under Armour’s innovations and empower users with better tools, information and data for reaching their highest potential.”

The partnership is already paying off. A team of Johns Hopkins sleep experts, led by Alan Schwartz, M.D., director of the Sleep Disorders Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, is in the midst of a multiphase research study to examine the effectiveness of sustained patterns in improving overall sleep behaviors. This marks the first scientific study under the Under Armour Connected Fitness platform.

The study is no doubt helping to shape the brand’s new Sleep & Recovery System sleepwear line, unveiled at last week’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Developed in collaboration with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the pajamas — which have special bioceramic particles woven into their lining that absorb and reflect back the infrared waves the body emits during sleep — are designed to help athletes optimize rest and recovery.

NFL star Tom Brady helped develop Under Armour’s new Sleep & Recovery System pajamas.

“At Under Armour, our goal is to constantly innovate and uncover new solutions that take performance to the next level,” said Kevin Haley, Under Armour’s president of innovation and category management. “We are providing athletes with untapped insight and guidance into the importance of sleep and recovery in a way that’s truly unique to Under Armour.”