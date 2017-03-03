Under Armour Has a New Sneaker Model for Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. AP Images.

Stephen Curry started the season in the Under Armour Curry 3, but could finish the campaign in an all-new model.

Under Armour unveiled today the Curry 3Zero, a new court-ready sneaker bearing the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player’s name. The new look comes with the second half of the season underway and a playoff appearance already guaranteed for Curry’s squad, the Golden State Warriors.

The Under Armour Curry 3Zero in the limited edition white and gold colorway. Courtesy of Under Armour.

The shoe, according to the brand, is inspired by protective armor worn by history’s toughest warriors. It was constructed with a rugged upper for added protection, and boasts a quickness-enhancing stability system.

The Under Armour Curry 3Zero arrives in stores on May 1 and will retail for $120 (a drop from the Curry 3’s retail price of $140). The shoe will be sold at Under Armour Brand Houses, online at ua.com, select Under Armour retail partners throughout the country.

[2/6] On Saturday, @UABasketball will drop 30 signed pairs of my new LTD Gold #CURRY3Zer0 @FootLocker 34th St. Tmrw's your opp to win a pair pic.twitter.com/yKvI0xIxLB — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 3, 2017

But there is a chance for fans to get the shoes before the May 1 drop date.

Curry, along with Under Armour and retail giant Foot Locker, are allowing fans the chance to get a signed pair of the shoes. The retailer’s flagship on 34th Street in New York City will have 30 signed pairs of the shoe in a limited-edition white-and-gold colorway. This is the only chance to get the white-and-gold look, as it will not come to retail.