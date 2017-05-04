Twitter Trashes Lonzo Ball’s Big Baller Brand Sneakers

NBA prospect Lonzo Ball. REX Shutterstock.

It didn’t take Twitter long to roast NBA prospect Lonzo Ball’s signature sneakers.

Big Baller Brand unveiled today three signature looks for the former UCLA basketball standout, including a pair of court-ready sneakers designed by Ball. The two sneakers, dubbed Zo2: Prime and Zo2: Wet, retail for $495 and $995, respectively.

The price tag has caused many users of the social media platform to lash out at the soon-to-be NBA rookie, the Big Baller Brand, and Ball’s outspoken father, LaVar.

"The new Lonzo Ball shoes will be $495" Everyone: pic.twitter.com/VrNhJordA0 — kazual (@LeBresus) May 4, 2017

After ESPN broke news last week that athletic brands including Nike, Adidas and Under Armour passed on a sponsorship deal with his son, the elder Ball promised his son would be wearing his own Big Baller Brand signature shoe when he makes his NBA debut.

He spoke exclusively with Footwear News on Tuesday about partnerships and how the split between athlete and brand is unfair.

“Everyone is stuck in the same lane where they’re always thinking about an endorsement deal. They were telling me about Ben Simmons, he got a $20 million deal, [as if] that’s something,” Ball said. “If $20 million to you is something, then that’s good. But if a guy is making billions of dollars off of you and he gives you $20 million, that’s not good for me.”

Check out some of the reactions to today’s sneaker release on Twitter.

Hey @Lavarbigballer real big baller brands don't over charge kids for shoes. pic.twitter.com/N2U0VPXXyt — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 4, 2017

Lonzo Ball: Raider of the Lost Kobes. pic.twitter.com/oKSNeJQasE — Cycle (@bycycle) May 4, 2017

Lonzo Ball out here trying to sell slides for $220 and shoes for $495 pic.twitter.com/gJeMY6SDgX — LakeShowYo™ (@LakeShowYo) May 4, 2017

Those new Lonzo Ball kicks tho… pic.twitter.com/JfCBRp67LB — Cole Wright (@ColeWrightNFL) May 4, 2017

Lonzo Ball introducing his first signature shoe. pic.twitter.com/BTDYV7D8N4 — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) May 4, 2017

Anyone gonna buy the $495 Lonzo Ball shoe? https://t.co/m6vC1hbENm — Steven Durso (@sdurso5) May 4, 2017