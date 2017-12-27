Timberland Just Released These Limited-Edition Boots That Are ‘Downright Intimidating’

Timberland has new limited-edition 6-inch Boots out now the outdoors brand describes as “downright intimidating.”

Inspired by snakes, the “White Serpent” 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots features a reptilian-patterned leather upper with metallic red rustproof eyelets for a look that’s sure to grab attention.

Along with being an eye-catching style, this boot is built to withstand winter’s harshest weather.

It’s constructed with a seam-sealed waterproof construction and padded with 400 grams of PrimaLoft insulation to keep you warm and dry. Leather liners and a padded ankle collar add a plush feel, while the brand’s signature anti-fatigue technology delivers long-lasting comfort.

Timberland 6-Inch Waterproof Boot “White Serpent” ($190). Timberland

Down low, recycled rubber lug outsoles are equipped to trudge through dirt, mud, snow and everything in between.

Like many of Timberland’s limited-edition boot releases, this style likely won’t last long. Pick it up now while you have the chance from timberland.com for $190.

Other notable Timberland drops from this year include collaborations with the likes of October’s Very Own, Supreme and The North Face. Looking ahead, a number of velour-covered Off-White styles designed by Virgil Abloh are on schedule for 2018.

Timberland 6-Inch Waterproof Boot “White Serpent.” Timberland

Timberland 6-Inch Waterproof Boot “White Serpent” tag detail. Timberland

Timberland 6-Inch Waterproof Boot “White Serpent” toe detail. Timberland

Timberland 6-Inch Waterproof Boot “White Serpent” sole detail. Timberland

