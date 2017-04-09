See the Wild Reaction When Tim Tebow Hit a Home Run in First Minor League At-Bat

View Slideshow Columbia Fireflies' Tim Tebow scored a home run wearing Adidas cleats in his first at-bat against the Augusta GreenJackets during a Minor League Baseball game in Columbia, S.C. REX Shutterstock.

Tim Tebow’s first time at-bat for the Columbia Fireflies was a big hit on Thursday in Columbia, S.C., in a Minor League Baseball game against Augusta GreenJackets.

The former New York Jets quarterback scored a home run to a standing ovation — and the stroke of good luck appeared to take him by surprise, as the athlete stopped at second base before an empire gestured that it was indeed a home run. “He did a giddy-hop and pumped his arms, before completing the trip around the bases,” USA Today observed.

OMG HE DID IT pic.twitter.com/GSsmIgmU3k — Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) April 6, 2017

Columbia Fireflies' Tim Tebow scored a home run wearing Adidas cleats in his first at-bat against the Augusta GreenJackets during a Minor League Baseball game in Columbia, S.C.

The Adidas–sponsored athlete had on the sportswear brand’s Poweralley 4 metal cleats, featuring a nubuck upper with diamond perforations.

The sneakers incorporate a molded ankle pillow that enhances support when changing direction, an Ironskin toe overlay adds abrasion resistance, and a Litestrike EVA midsole that provides lightweight cushioning. They’re available for $74.95 on Jet.com.

