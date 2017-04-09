See the Wild Reaction When Tim Tebow Hit a Home Run in First Minor League At-Bat

Columbia Fireflies' Tim Tebow scored a home run wearing Adidas cleats in his first at-bat against the Augusta GreenJackets during a Minor League Baseball game in Columbia, S.C.
Tim Tebow’s first time at-bat for the Columbia Fireflies was a big hit on Thursday in Columbia, S.C., in a Minor League Baseball game against Augusta GreenJackets.

The former New York Jets quarterback scored a home run to a standing ovation — and the stroke of good luck appeared to take him by surprise, as the athlete stopped at second base before an empire gestured that it was indeed a home run. “He did a giddy-hop and pumped his arms, before completing the trip around the bases,” USA Today observed.

The Adidassponsored athlete had on the sportswear brand’s Poweralley 4 metal cleats, featuring a nubuck upper with diamond perforations.

The sneakers incorporate a molded ankle pillow that enhances support when changing direction, an Ironskin toe overlay adds abrasion resistance, and a Litestrike EVA midsole that provides lightweight cushioning. They’re available for $74.95 on Jet.com.

Tebow’s Fireflies triumphed 14-7 against the GreenJackets.

“It felt good,” Tebow said in an interview with The State. “You definitely try to visualize your first at-bat. I’m just thankful I got the opportunity and made the most of that first at-bat.”

Last year in September, it was announced that Tebow inked a deal to play minor league baseball for the Mets organization.

Previously, he played in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets.

