Nike Teams Up With One of Streetwear’s Most Influential Communities for New Sneakers

Since 2013, London collective The Basement has been the U.K.’s go-to hub for all things sneakers and streetwear. With roots on the web, the group has since developed into a far-reaching community that’s managed to catch the attention of major brands — including Nike.
This weekend, The Basement and Nike will team up for their first-ever sneaker collaboration on the classic Dunk Low. Far from a simple run-of-the-mill color flip, the look was designed by Basement member Daniel Pacitti, 18, and combines nine unique materials for a textured look.
The material combination — which includes 14 ounce canvas, double twill canvas, mesh, nubuck, heavyweight denim, corduroy, flat leather, tumbled leather and reflective 3M Scotchlite — was chosen to represent the diversity of youth within the group. The tonal black is then finished off with a gum rubber outsole.
“When designing the shoe, we made each panel a different material to represent the diversity within our community. When they come together, they form something more beautiful and more powerful,” Pacitti said in a press release.
100 percent of proceeds from the The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT will benefit the Youth Futures organization, a mentorship program for LondonYouth Futures organizationYouth Futures organization.
This collaboration is set to drop Saturday exclusively in London at a Basement pop-up event. An exact address will be announced Saturday morning via The Basement’s social media.
