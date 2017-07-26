Nike Teams Up With One of Streetwear’s Most Influential Communities for New Sneakers

By / 3 hours ago
The Basement x Nike Dunk Low
A group wears the The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT.
Nike

Since 2013, London collective The Basement has been the U.K.’s go-to hub for all things sneakers and streetwear. With roots on the web, the group has since developed into a far-reaching community that’s managed to catch the attention of major brands — including Nike.

This weekend, The Basement and Nike will team up for their first-ever sneaker collaboration on the classic Dunk Low. Far from a simple run-of-the-mill color flip, the look was designed by Basement member Daniel Pacitti, 18, and combines nine unique materials for a textured look.

Related
Whataburger Is Giving Away $2,000 Custom Air Jordans & Adidas Kicks

The material combination — which includes 14 ounce canvas, double twill canvas, mesh, nubuck, heavyweight denim, corduroy, flat leather, tumbled leather and reflective 3M Scotchlite — was chosen to represent the diversity of youth within the group. The tonal black is then finished off with a gum rubber outsole.

“When designing the shoe, we made each panel a different material to represent the diversity within our community. When they come together, they form something more beautiful and more powerful,” Pacitti said in a press release.

100 percent of proceeds from the The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT will benefit the Youth Futures organization, a mentorship program for LondonYouth Futures organizationYouth Futures organization.

This collaboration is set to drop Saturday exclusively in London at a Basement pop-up event. An exact address will be announced Saturday morning via The Basement’s social media.

The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT The Basement’s Nike Dunk Low collaboration features nine different materials. Nike
The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT All proceeds from sales of the The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT will go to the Youth Futures organization, a mentorship program for London youth. Nike
The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT Nike
The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT An on-foot look at the The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT. Nike
The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT The Basement x Nike Dunk Low BSMNT will release Saturday exclusively in London. Nike

Want more?

Whataburger Is Giving Away $2,000 Custom Air Jordans & Adidas Kicks

This Fan-Favorite Nike Flyknit Sneaker Is Coming Back This Week

Cristiano Ronaldo Went to China for His First Promotional Tour With Nike