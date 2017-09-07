Take a Look at a Never-Before-Seen Kith x Nike Sneaker

The Kith x Nike Air Maestro II High Instagram: @bambambaklava

Ahead of Ronnie Fieg’s Kith Sport presentation tonight at New York Fashion Week, a look has surfaced at an unreleased style of Fieg’s first-ever Nike sneaker collaboration.

The unreleased Kith x Nike Air Maestro II High shoes were shared on Instagram by rapper and Fieg associate Action Bronson, who captioned the video story “#fashionweek” and added a bevy of fire emojis, voicing his approval of the designer’s latest work.

Unlike the monochromatic purple look previously shared by Fieg, this new style boasts a red, white and navy blue colorway with a tinge of gold reminiscent of Nike’s USA-themed Olympic releases.

The shoes feature a white leather upper with navy and red accents. Customized branding includes a “Just Us” tag at the heel, which blends Kith’s slogan with Nike’s iconic “Just Do It” Futura font. At the tongue, Kith embroidery replaces the Flight branding traditionally found on the Air Maestro II.

Readers can expect to learn more about this sneaker and the rest of Fieg’s upcoming Kith x Nike collection at tonight’s event.

