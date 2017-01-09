These Officially Licensed ‘Star Wars’ Sneakers Are for Fans of All Ages

Star Wars. Wikipedia

Ethically sourced shoe brand Po-Zu has an officially licensed “Star Wars” collection on the way that the entire family will be able to enjoy.

In collaboration with Lucasfilm/Disney, Po-Zu will launch a “Star Wars” range that includes official replicas of the shoes worn by characters in the film, along with styles inspired by the film’s iconic wardrobe.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Po-Zu to bring high quality, ethically and sustainably made shoes and boots to a wider market. ‘Star Wars’ is an amazing brand and an enduring franchise,” Po-Zu founder Sven Segal said of the collaboration, which was first unveiled at the FFANY trade show in November.

The Star Wars x Po-Zu collection also includes the Resistance, a vegan high-top sneaker inspired by character Poe Dameron. The sneaker, which will be available in men’s, women’s and kids’ sizing, is built with a red organic cotton upper with white accents and features a memory foam insole for comfort. A rubber Rebel Alliance badge appears at the side panel, while the woven tongue label features dual branding.

The Star Wars x Po-Zu sneaker collaboration. Po-Zu

This collection will be available for preorder in spring 2017, with a wider launch following in August.

Star Wars character Poe Dameron. Po-Zu

Want more?

Carrie Fisher’s Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Style

Hollywood, Fashion Industry Pay Tribute to Carrie Fisher on Social Media

Spring’s White Boots Seem Like an Homage to Princess Leia