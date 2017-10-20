You Can Now Shop All the Sneakers Stadium Goods Has to Offer Through its New App

The seller section of Stadium Goods. Stadium Goods

Stadium Goods turns two today, and to coincide with the milestone, the New York-based consignment sneaker and streetwear giant launched its debut mobile app.

The Stadium Goods App — which is available now on both iOS and Android operating systems — allows its customers to shop its merchandise while on the go from their phones.

“Our customer craves a shopping experience that is fast, convenient, as well as tech-forward and user friendly,” John McPheters, co-founder and CEO of Stadium Goods, told Footwear News. “The app experience in general has become a preferred way to shop, and we felt it was the right time launch our take on the experience and give our customers that option.”

Shopping on the Stadium Goods App. Stadium Goods

McPheters believes the app will improve the overall shopping experience for new and returning consumers, resulting in a sales boost.

“We have aggressive targets and expectations, as the app offers us a whole new way to communicate and merchandise to our customer base,” he said. “Fully leveraging our competitive advantages and exclusive access to specific inventory and releases will really grow sales in our opinion, and more importantly further cater to our loyal repeat customers.”

Aside from the launch of the app, Stadium Goods is rewarding its customers with a 20-percent off promotion today for one day only, ending tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET. The discount is available online and in-store.

A look at the Stadium Goods App. Stadium Goods

Another look at the new Stadium Goods App. Stadium Goods

Want more?

European Sneaker Fans Will Soon Be Able to Buy Kicks From Stadium Goods

Stadium Goods Breaks Down the History of the ‘Triple Black’ Adidas Ultra Boost