There’s Only One Store in the World Where You Can Get These Adidas NMDs

The fan-favorite Adidas NMD has seen its fair share of limited-edition drops since its 2015 debut, and next week, the sneaker’s special-makeup library will grow courtesy of Sneakersnstuff.

Known as the “Datamosh Pack,” the collaboration is inspired, Sneakersnstuff says, by a computer process that manipulates media with visual and auditory effects. Known as “datamoshing,” the process is represented by the glitch-like pattern seen on the NMD’s Primeknit upper.

The two-sneaker pack features attention-grabbing colorways that use blue, gray, orange and aqua green accents across socklike white knit uppers. Each shoe is cushioned with matching full-length Boost midsoles and supported by the NMD’s signature EVA plugs.

To get fans excited for the drop, Sneakersnstuff shot a video with U.K. grime rapper D Double E and upcoming artist Elf Kid. Both will also perform on Tuesday during an online release party, which will be hosted on Sneakersnstuff’s Facebook page.

The collaboration was first teased in January by Sneakersnstuff co-founder Peter Jansson and @theyeezymafia, and now it’s finally set to release.

The NMD “Datamosh Pack” launches May 12, exclusively from Sneakersnstuff in-store locations and online on sneakersnstuff.com. Each style has a retail price of $179.

