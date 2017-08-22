These Rare Adidas Boost Sneakers Are Only Releasing at One Store in the World

Sneakersnstuff worked with Swedish designers Wang & Söderström to create this Adidas collaboration. Sneakersnstuff

Longtime Adidas collaborator Sneakersnstuff has readied a new range of Boost sneakers that blends the three stripes’ ’90s heritage with modern technologies.

Known as the “EQT Materials” pack, this group features two styles of the EQT Support Ultra PK. With a silhouette and style inspired by the 1993 EQT Running Support runner, this updated version includes a full Primeknit upper with Boost cushioning while retaining the design cues and panels of the original.

Both styles from the Sneakersnstuff x Adidas “EQT Materials” Pack Sneakersnstuff

For this offering, Sneakersnstuff created white and dark blue olorways that use varying shades of knit and materials to recreate the look of the retro style. But the Swedish retailer didn’t stop at the shoes themselves; it also tapped Copenhagen-based design studio Wang & Söderström to bring the collaboration to live with a series of unique visuals.

According to Sneakersnstuff, Wang & Söderström were able to break the shoes down piece by piece by highlighting the unique details of materials such as Boost and Primeknit.

Like many of the Swedish retailer’s collaborations, these pairs won’t be particularly easy to come by. The “EQT Materials” pack is set to release exclusively from Sneakersnstuff in-store and online on Aug. 26 for $179 each. A secondary release from wider Adidas retailers has not yet been confirmed, so don’t pass up the chance to pick these up this weekend.

