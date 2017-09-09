Sloane Stephens Wore These Under Armour Tennis Sneakers in Winning The U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens. Rex Shutterstock

Under Armour tennis ace Sloane Stephens now has a Grand Slam championship on her résumé.

During today’s women’s singles final — an all-American athlete matchup — Stephens defeated Nike-sponsored Madison Keys, who was also without a major tournament trophy, in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0. Stephens’ level of play was outstanding, and she made quick work of Keys, finishing her off in under 90 minutes.

The Under Armour-sponsored athlete — and one of the sport’s brightest young stars — hit the Arthur Ashe Stadium court in Flushing, N.Y., in a predominantly white Under Armour performance tennis sneaker, currently unavailable for consumers. Keys wore the NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5.

A closeup of the Under Armour performance tennis sneakers worn by Sloane Stephens. Rex Shutterstock

Going into Saturday’s final, Stephens, ranked 83rd in the world, was not favored by tennis experts to beat Keys, who was ranked No. 16.

Nike athlete Rafael Nadal and Lotto-sponsored Kevin Anderson will compete for the men’s singles U.S. Open title on Sunday, with the match set to take place at 4 p.m. ET.

Sloane Stephens in action in Under Armour. Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

The On Court Style of the Four American Women Taking the U.S. Open Quarterfinals

Maria Sharapova’s Ends U.S. Open Run In Nike

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Get Cozy, Plus Anna Wintour and More Celebs at the U.S. Open

Pharrell Williams, Megyn Kelly, Anna Wintour, Victoria Beckham at the U.S. Open

28 of the Most Intense Faces at U.S. Open 2017