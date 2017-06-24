Shop Lionel Messi’s Signature Footwear

Lionel Messi Ruben Albarran/Rex Shutterstock

Argentine soccer star Lionel “Leo” Messi celebrates his 30th birthday today, and fans of the Barcelona forward can get in on the festivities too by shopping his signature cleats and footwear.

Messi, who has won a record five FIFA Ballon d’Or awards, is currently the face of the Adidas Nemeziz franchise. You’ll find those and more Messi-endorsed styles below.

Adidas Nemeziz 17+ 360 Agility FG Adidas

Adidas Nemeziz 17+ 360 Agility firm ground soccer cleats, $355.71; prodirectosccer.com

Adidas Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility Indoor Adidas

Adidas Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility indoor soccer shoes, 174.99; ebay.com

Adidas Nemeziz Tango 17.3 Indoor Adidas

Adidas Nemeziz Tango 17.3 indoor soccer shoes, $101.72; prodirectsoccer.com

Adidas Nemeziz 17.3 FG Women’s Adidas

Adidas Nemeziz 17.3 firm ground soccer cleats (women’s), $79.99; footlocker.com

Adidas Messi 16+ PureAgility FG Adidas

Adidas Messi 16+ PureAgility firm ground soccer cleats, $299.99 on sale for $219.99; soccer.com

Adidas Messi 16.3 TF Adidas

Adidas Messi 16.3 turf soccer shoes, $80 on sale for $55.99; zappos.com

