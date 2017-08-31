Shop the Best Limited-Edition Sneakers Released This Month

Ronnie Fieg and Kith’s collaboration with Coca-Cola continued this month with a second capsule collection. The arguable standout was this Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70, which is limited to 1,000 pairs worldwide.Kith
Coca-Cola x Kith x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70, from $360; ebay.com
Roger Federer’s Zoom Vapor Air Jordan 3 sneakers got a new colorway in August with this look, which is inspired by the original “Fire Red” Air Jordan 3 colorway from 1988. Thus far, this exclusive look has only been available in NYC.Nike
The Weeknd’s first ever Puma collaboration is the XO Parallel, a military-inspired high-top sneaker. In an interview with FN, the Canadain singer told us he wants the pope, Elon Musk and Barack Obama wear the sneakers, which are now sold out.Sneakersnstuff
The Weeknd x Puma XO Parallel, from $290; ebay.com