Shop the Best Limited-Edition Sneakers Released This Month

Now that September is coming to a close, we’re looking back on the month’s best limited-edition drops.
The prerelease of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection headlined the month, while other noteworthy drops came in the form of an all-terrain take on the fan-favorite Adidas Ultra Boost and a charitable iteration of Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Creeper.
Shop the month’s best limited-edition kicks below.
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Creeper Clara Lionel, $160; puma.com
Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten,” from $2,500; stadiumgoods.com
Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain LTD, $240; finishline.com
