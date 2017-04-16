These Saint Laurent Sneakers Come Broken-In and Drawn On

Saint Laurent SL/06 Distressed Canvas Sneakers
The Saint Laurent SL/06 distressed canvas sneakers retail for $545.
One of Saint Laurent’s newest footwear styles is proof that the vintage-inspired sneaker trend is still going strong.

The French luxury brand’s SL/06 distressed canvas sneakers feature a worn-in look with Saint Laurent embroidery scrawled across their side, making for a look that is both grungy and relaxed.

The Saint Laurent SL/06 distressed canvas sneakers.

The SL/06 distressed canvas sneakers are made in Spain and feature an off-white canvas upper with matte leather details. Their tongue is accented with a raw, ripped edge, while the upper and midsole are stained for an intentionally soiled look.

Saint Laurent SL/06 Distressed Canvas Sneakers A top-down look at the Saint Laurent SL/06 distressed canvas sneakers. Barneys

While this isn’t necessarily a look for everyone, it’s perfect if you’re looking to add vintage style to your wardrobe without going the DIY route.

Saint Laurent SL/06 Distressed Canvas Sneakers The medial side of the Saint Laurent SL/06 distressed canvas sneakers. Barneys

These on-trend designer kicks are available now from Barneys for $545.

Saint Laurent SL/06 distressed canvas sneaker, $546; barneys.com

Saint Laurent SL/06 Distressed Canvas SneakersThe outsole of the Saint Laurent SL/06 distressed canvas sneakers. Barneys

