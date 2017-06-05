8 High-Tech Socks Made Especially for Runners

Feetures' Elite Max Cushion no-show running sock Courtesy of brand

Here at Footwear News, we spend a lot of time discussing the latest performance running sneakers, but also of great importance are the socks that adorn an athlete’s feet.

Like their shoe counterparts, legwear brands are constantly developing new technical features to help runners stay cool and comfortable while they’re logging the miles.

Two key features to look for in running socks are enhanced moisture wicking and antibacterial properties, which keep feet healthy and blister-free.

And targeted compression is another important asset. There are many benefits to wearing compression socks, even on an everyday basis, but runners, in particular, could see faster recovery times due to improved circulation.

But beyond those technical specs, sock brands are also offering more diverse selections in terms of colorways — and also heights. Are you in the quarter-crew camp? A fan of the no-show? Or do you crave over-the-calf coverage? There are plenty of options out there.

To get equipped for your next run, shop these high-tech styles below:

Balega’s Silver no-show socks with antibacterial properties, $15; rei.com

Fits’ Ultra Light Runner no-show sock with minimal cushioning, $16; fitssock.com

Wigwam’s Vanquish Fusion NXT running sock with seamless under-toe closure, $14; socksaddict.com

Feetures’ Elite Max Cushion no-show running sock, $16; feeturesrunning.com

Thorlo’s Oaqu socks designed for adventure races and mud runs, $17; thorlo.com

Swiftwick’s Aspire running sock with firm compression, $16.95; backcountry.com

CEP’s Progressive Ultralight over-the-calf compression run socks, $60; piketopeak.com

Nike’s Dry Elite Lightweight socks with sweat-wicking technology, $50; zappos.com

