Running By the Numbers: Here’s What’s Driving the Competitive Market

Runners in the 2016 TCS New York City Marathon. REX Shutterstock

With Global Running Day here, Footwear News set out to identify the information that could best showcase how important the sport is to people, the brands that are sprinting ahead of others, and the impact the activity has on the footwear industry. Here’s a snapshot of what drives the fast-paced running market.

2:02:57

Fastest Men’s Marathon Time (Dennis Kimmetto of Kenya, 2014 Berlin Marathon)

iaaf.org

Dennis Kimetto crossing the finish line at the Berlin Marathon in 2014. REX Shutterstock

47.4 million

Americans Who Run (As of 2016)

Sport & Fitness Industry Association

Adidas

Running Market’s Fastest-Growing Brand (As of April 2017)

The NPD Group, Inc./Retail Tracking Service

51,267

Number of finishers of the 2016 TCS New York City Marathon (The most finishers for any 2016 marathon)

runningusa.org

Runners crossing the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the 2016 TCS New York City Marathon. REX Shutterstock

6

Number of World Marathons

worldmarathonmajors.com

On

Specialty Run Retail’s Fastest-Growing Brand (As of March 2017)

The NPD Group, Inc./Retail Tracking Service

Usain Bolt

Fastest Man Alive (Ran the 100 meters in 9.58 seconds at the 2009 Berlin World Championships)

iaaf.org

Usain Bolt reacting to his record time at the IAAF World Championships in 2009.l Bailey of Antigua Germany Berlin REX Shutterstock

Nike

Running’s Overall Market Share Leader (58% as of April 2017)

The NPD Group, Inc./Retail Tracking Service

-2 Percent

Running Footwear Annual Sales (As of April 2017)

The NPD Group, Inc./Retail Tracking Service

2:15:25

Fastest Women’s Marathon Time (Paula Radcliffe of Great Britain, 2003 London Marathon)

iaaf.org

Carmelita Jeter

Fastest Woman Alive (Ran the 100 meters in 10.64 seconds at the 2009 Shanghai Golden Grand Prix)

iaaf.org