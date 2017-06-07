Running By the Numbers: Here’s What’s Driving the Competitive Market

2016 TCS New York City Marathon
Runners in the 2016 TCS New York City Marathon.
With Global Running Day here, Footwear News set out to identify the information that could best showcase how important the sport is to people, the brands that are sprinting ahead of others, and the impact the activity has on the footwear industry. Here’s a snapshot of what drives the fast-paced running market.

2:02:57
Fastest Men’s Marathon Time (Dennis Kimmetto of Kenya, 2014 Berlin Marathon)
Dennis Kimetto crossing the finish line at the Berlin Marathon in 2014.

47.4 million
Americans Who Run (As of 2016)
Adidas
Running Market’s Fastest-Growing Brand (As of April 2017)
51,267
Number of finishers of the 2016 TCS New York City Marathon (The most finishers for any 2016 marathon)
Runners crossing the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the 2016 TCS New York City Marathon.

6
Number of World Marathons
On
Specialty Run Retail’s Fastest-Growing Brand (As of March 2017)
Usain Bolt
Fastest Man Alive (Ran the 100 meters in 9.58 seconds at the 2009 Berlin World Championships)
Usain Bolt reacting to his record time at the IAAF World Championships in 2009.

Nike
Running’s Overall Market Share Leader (58% as of April 2017)
-2 Percent
Running Footwear Annual Sales (As of April 2017)
2:15:25
Fastest Women’s Marathon Time (Paula Radcliffe of Great Britain, 2003 London Marathon)
Carmelita Jeter
Fastest Woman Alive (Ran the 100 meters in 10.64 seconds at the 2009 Shanghai Golden Grand Prix)
Carmelita Jeter at the U.S. Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.