Ronnie Fieg Teases a Kith Collection With NBA Star LeBron James

Ronnie Fieg Mark Mann

Something from Kith founder and CEO Ronnie Fieg and basketball star LeBron James is coming soon.

Throughout the week, Fieg has taken to social media to tease a “Long Live the King” collection with the NBA’s best player. But today, the news of the pending line was fueled even further by Fieg, who shared a letter he wrote to James on Kith letterhead via Instagram and Twitter.

“With today being one of the most divisive times in history, it’s important that we recognize who our role models are and appreciate them while we still can,” Fieg wrote.

The Kith leader concluded the letter with a bold proclamation: “You’re not the king by birthright. You’re the king we chose.”

Letter to LeBron before we embarked on this project. It’s been a long time coming. I wanted people to experience the process in its entirety. My personal journal is now live on our site. Link in bio. Long Live the King soon come. A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on Dec 13, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

Although it’s clear that a new collection with James is in the works, it’s unclear what will be featured in it. Aside from a photo of Fieg and James, a lion logo wearing a crown with “RF” and “Kith” branding and the letter, no info on product has been shared via social media.

However, Fieg and Kith dropped some hints of what’s to come online through a journal on the retailer’s website, boasting several images of products, inspiration shots and a glimpse of the Kith design team at Nike’s headquarters in Beaverton, Ore. Also featured on the page is video of Fieg presenting several shoes to James and explaining the meaning behind the collection.

Fieg and Kith recently showcased new iterations of the Nike LeBron 15 at the Kith Sport presentation during New York Fashion Week in September.

An unreleased Nike LeBron 15 worn by NBA star LeBron James during Kith’s NYFW show. Rex Shutterstock

