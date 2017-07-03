Rihanna and Puma Are Releasing New Limited-Edition Fenty Fur Slides

Rihanna Nogier/EPA/Rex Shutterstock

Rihanna’s popular Fenty Puma Fur Slides are set to drop in new pastel shades at the height of summer.

Slated for a July 13 release, new styles of the cozy Fenty Puma Fur Slides include “Bay,” “Cool Blue” and “Orchid Bloom.” Each tonal look is perfect for the season, with on-trend faux-fur details that are sure to make a statement.

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Fur Slide in “Bay” Puma

The slide’s straps, which feature embroidered Puma branding, are backed with satin for added comfort. Elsewhere, Fenty branding appears on the footbed of an EVA-cushioned midsole.

Rihanna’s previous Fenty Puma Fur Slides have sold out from many retailers, but other Fenty slide and sneaker styles are available now from puma.com with prices ranging from $90 for jelly slides to $450 for lace-up heels. Her latest drop is the multipurpose Fenty Trainer Hi, which recently released in several new colors for $190.

All three slides pictured here will be available from select retailers beginning July 13, with a 10 a.m. ET launch on puma.com, for a retail price of $80 each.

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Fur Slide in “Cool Blue” Puma

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Fur Slide in “Orchid Bloom” Puma

