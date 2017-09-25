Here’s a Rare Look at a One-of-One Under Armour Curry 4 Sneaker

Stephen Curry AP/Rex Shutterstock

Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Curry 4 signature sneaker still doesn’t have an official release date, but new colorways are surfacing that should be enough to whet the appetite of fans in the meantime.

Footwear designer John Geiger took to Instagram yesterday to show off what he says is a one-of-one sample style of the Curry 4 Mid. The shoes feature an all-yellow upper with a knit construction and a white midsole with a translucent outsole and blue accents.

1 of 1 Sample Curry 4 Mid, @stephencurry30 & @underarmour Got The Best basketball shoe on the Market with this one. Thanks @supremecbg #sooncome A post shared by John Geiger (@johngeiger_) on Sep 23, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

In his post, Geiger calls the sneakers “the best basketball shoe on the market.”

It remains to be seen if the style featured here will release to the public. In June, Under Armour confirmed with FN that the latest Curry signature model will arrive in stores this fall.

