Rapper Stormzy Actually Took a Drink out of His Yeezy Sneakers

We’ve seen Yeezy sneakers get customized with children’s doodles, ruined with neon highlighters and even used to raise cancer awareness, but this may be the most surprising use of Kanye West’s kicks yet.

During a concert in Australia Tuesday, English grime rapper Stormzy rung in his birthday with a “shoey,” as the locals call it. The Australian trend is popular among Formula One drivers, who will often take a celebratory swig from their shoe after a victory.

For Stormzy, it was his “Cream White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker that replaced a goblet. The act was captured perfectly on the artist’s Instagram, and it appears that he managed to finish off the drink without wasting a drop.

OI SYDNEY, I AM DRUNK, I DONE A SHOEY ON STAGE, MY ENGLISH GS GONNA BE LOOKING AT THIS LIKE WHAT IS THIS TRAMP ON, ITS AUSTRALIAN TRADITION, TONIGHT WAS PHENOMENAL I LOVE YOU ALL BIRTHDAY @ MIDNIGHT ❤️🇦🇺❤️🇦🇺❤️ #GSAPDownUnder A post shared by Gang Signs & Prayer (@stormzyofficial) on Jul 25, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

Whether you’re looking to recreate this act yourself or just want to get your hands on a pair of West’s latest sneakers, the “Cream White” Yeezy Boost is available now on the secondary market with prices beginning around $500.

