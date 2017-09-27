This Classic Puma Sneaker Got a Young & Reckless California Streetwear Makeover

Puma x Young & Reckless. Courtesy of Puma

Puma and Young & Reckless are teaming up for a streetwear drop just in time to update your fall wardrobe.

The collaborative line checks all of the boxes for fashionable and on-trend style, including Puma’s Clyde Mid ($110) and Tsugi Netfit sneakers ($100), as well as companion apparel that ranges between $40 to $60.

Puma x Young & Reckless Clyde shoes. Courtesy of Puma

The California streetwear-inspired collection debuts Thursday at select stores and on puma.com.

The collab keeps things simple with three basic colorways that complement the two different Puma sneakers. “We approached this collab determined to keep things clean, modern, and forward. As clothing designers first and foremost, we selected our palette based on the colors we love to wear right now; the soft and natural tones of olive, sand and rose,” Young & Reckless founder Chris “Drama” Pfaff told Footwear News.

Puma x Young & Reckless Tsugi shoes. Courtesy of Puma

“The Clyde Mid is such a classic Puma silhouette. As soon as this opportunity came up we couldn’t wait to put our spin on that style. The next style that really stuck out to us was the Tsugi because of how forward the design is,” Pfaff explained.

“Runners and athletic style are both really in right now and we wanted to make sure we gave our spin on that look as well. It wasn’t as much about the lacing system as it was the overall look of the design,” Pfaff continued. “The two different styles fit in well with modern streetwear trends. One specific trend that this collab nails is that of athletic pants and running shoes.”

With a return to modern streetwear, the combo of athletic pants and running shoes is a trend that’s taking over the industry, Pfaff said.

Puma x Young & Reckless. Courtesy of Puma

“Adding in the higher end look of the color palette just elevates the whole collection and gives it a look that we’re really excited about,” said Pfaff.

The athletic look is making a big splash in current streetwear trends and seems popular enough to stick around for a while. “It has always been there and sort of comes and goes in different looks,” Pfaff explained. “The biggest thing is that I believe that the higher-end look will continue to grow and elevate.”

Puma x Y&R looks to really perfect the streetwear look while keeping the price point manageable. “Lower price point, streetwear style brands are going to continue to elevate their look and complement that designer look. You can easily show on a pair of our Clydes or Tsugis with some designer jeans and accessories and it will fit perfectly,” said Pfaff.