Public School to Unveil New PSNY x Air Jordan Sneakers This Weekend at NYFW

Public School designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne with their Air Jordan 12 collaboration. Jordan Brand

To say that New York-based menswear label Public School’s premium takes on retro Air Jordan silhouettes have earned a cult following would be an understatement. Collaboration after collaboration, Public School designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne manage to craft sought-after sneakers that sell out just as quickly as they’re released.

The next project in the brand’s arsenal continues this theme, as Public School takes on the polarizing Air Jordan 15. The model, which designer Tinker Hatfield has gone on record as calling his least favorite Air Jordan, has been met with mixed reactions over the years, but we have a feeling Public School’s vision of the late ‘90s kicks could change fans’ perceptions.

PSNY x AJ 15.. Never wanted a pair of 15s until now.. #wnl A post shared by Eugene Tong (@ettong1979) on Sep 7, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

In an Instagram image shared by fashion editor and stylist Eugene Tong, the label’s Air Jordan 15 makeup is revealed to have a tonal black upper, which appears to use a nubuck or suede material reminiscent of Public School’s previous Air Jordan work. The inner tongue of the shoe reads “WNL,” a reference to the fashion label’s “We Need Leaders” campaign, while a white-on-white midsole and outsole combination completes the look.

There is currently no confirmed release information for this pair, but more details are expected to be unveiled Sunday at Public School’s New York Fashion Week show.

Want more?

Public School Partners With Dr. Martens on Politically Charged Show

Three PSNY x Air Jordan Styles Are Dropping Exclusively in NYC, Milan and Paris

Cult Favorite Brand Public School Teases Three Limited-Edition Air Jordan Sneakers