There’s Only One Place You Can Buy This Limited-Edition Vans Collection on June 2

Opening Ceremony x Vans

New York-based retailer Opening Ceremony has a new limited-edition Vans collection coming out tomorrow, and we’ve got all the details you need to know.

Made up of the Authentic and Slip-On silhouettes, this collaboration includes four styles in “Horizon Blue,” “Powder Pink,” “Saffron,” and “Umber.”

According to Opening Ceremony, each rendition of the classic Vans sneakers is constructed with butter-soft premium suede with all-over tonal looks inspired by the ’70s. The Authentic (retail $100) will be available in “Powder Pink” and “Umber,” while the Slip-On (retail $95) will be offered in “Horizon Blue” and “Saffron.”

Opening Ceremony x Vans Slip-On "Horizon Blue"

This limited-edition collection will be released tomorrow exclusively from Opening Ceremony doors in New York, Los Angeles and Japan and online on openingceremony.com. Keep in mind that the collaboration is not due to release from any other retailers, so once it’s gone, it’s gone for good.

Opening Ceremony x Vans Slip-On "Saffron"

