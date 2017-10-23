Nike Is Releasing Its Craziest Special Field Air Force 1 Shoes Yet

Nike SF AF-1 High "Winter Camo" zipper detail. Nike

The fan-favorite Nike Special Field Air Force 1 (SF AF-1) is releasing soon in its most experimental rendition yet, and now it’s got an even crazier colorway to match.

The bootlike high-top sneakers will release soon in a white-based “Winter Camo” look with eye-catching reflective details.

The front of the shoe uses white leather, while the majority of the design boasts a ballistic mesh with a tiger camouflage pattern and reflective silver stripes. There’s also bold “AF-1” branding running vertically across the upper.

For added protection during the winter months, the sneaker features a gusseted tongue that will keep debris from getting inside, and a zipper closure.

Perhaps the most interesting feature of the nearly knee-sneakers is their customizable rope shoelaces, which can be styled to the wearer’s liking.

This “Winter Camo” take on the SF AF-1 retails for $200 and has been advertised for a Nov. 4 release on Nike’s China e-commerce site. A stateside launch date has not yet been confirmed.

Nike SF AF-1 High “Winter Camo.” Nike

Nike SF AF-1 High “Winter Camo” medial side. Nike

Nike SF AF-1 High “Winter Camo” top. Nike

Nike SF AF-1 High “Winter Camo” heel. Nike

