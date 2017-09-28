Nike Just Released Its Most Colorful All-Conditions Sock Shoes Yet

Nike Komyuter KMTR SE Birch/Shadow Brown/Total Crimson heel detail Nike

Thus far, each of Nike’s all-conditions Komyuter SE (formerly known as the ACG 07 KMTR) sneaker styles have used color sparsely, but the brand just issued a new variation reminiscent of the brand’s retro ACG (All Condition Gear) collections from the ‘90s.

The colorful kicks come in a “Birch/Shadow Brown/Total Crimson/Black” makeup, which is a lot more vibrant than it sounds on paper. They feature a cream-colored upper with a black outsole and hardware, but the standout shades come in the form of yellow, red and teal accents that highlight the tongue and back portion of the colorway. There’s even a hit of purple on the insole that ties the retro inspiration together. The resulting look is fall-ready without being too dark or drab.

Nike Komyuter SE “Birch/Shadow Brown/Total Crimson/Black”, $150; nike.com

This new style is available now from Nike’s e-commerce site along with the “Triple Black” and “Obsidian” colorways previewed last week. Readers can shop all three sneakers now for $150 each from nike.com.

The Komyuter SE model is built with a water-resistant textile upper with a rugged outsole inspired by the Nike ACG Tallac Flyknit boot. In lieu of shoelaces, the sneaker features a strap that at the top of the foot that closes with a magnetic Fidlock buckle and a toggle system at the heel for a customizable fit.

But that’s not the only reason for fans of the socklike shoes to get excited; the Komyuter SE is also set to drop in new white/olive green and olive green/purple looks soon. Preview the upcoming Komyuter SEs in detail below and check back soon for release details.

