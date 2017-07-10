Jordan Brand and the World Streetball Championship Dominated Paris

Players wear special-edition Quai 54 Jordan sneakers. Courtesy of brand

Since 2003 the Quai 54 World Streetball Championship has hosted passionate basketball players, fans and artists from around the globe as one of the biggest international celebrations of street ball culture. The annual event made its way to the Pelouse de Reuilly Park in Paris this past weekend, where activities included live performances, a 5-on-5 tournament and the highly anticipated Dunk Contest. With Jordan brand sponsoring the event, athletes and attendees paid homage by sporting a range of Jordan sneakers, including the limited-edition styles that dropped Saturday as a part of the the Jordan Quai 54 collection.

Four players took part in the dunk competition, which was judged by a panel including Jordan-sponsored NBA athletes Kemba Walker, Victor Oladipo and Jabari Parker. The dunk contestants wore the Jordan Super.Fly 2017 shoes, which utilize Nike’s new React foam technology for heightened cushioning.

Vadim “Miller” Poddubchenko of Ukraine prepares to dunk. Courtesy of brand

Many of the spectators, on the other hand, opted for the tournament’s signature black Jordans from the Quai 54 Collection, which feature red and blue accents as a nod to Paris.

The limited-edition Quai 54 Jordans in black, red and blue. Courtesy of brand

A player wears red and blue Quai 54 Collection Jordans on the court. Courtesy of brand

Vadim “Miller” Poddubchenko of Ukraine became the new Quai 54 Dunk Contest Champion. As for the overall tournament, defending champions Yard-La Relève from France, which includes the Orlando Magic’s Evan Fournier, took home another win.

Teams sported various Jordan styles while competing in the annual streetball tournament. Courtesy of brand

The Quai 54 collection, which includes the Air Jordan XXXI Low, Air Jordan I and Jordan Formula 23 Low, is available at nike.com.

The limited-edition Quai 54 Jordans pay homage to Paris. Courtesy of brand

Starting August 3, the Super.Fly 2017 will be available globally at nike.com and select retailers.

Fans cheered on players over the course of the weekend festivities at the World Streetball Championship. Courtesy of brand

Want more?

Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

Jordan Brand Pays Tribute to Michael Jordan’s Baseball Career With Limited-Edition Retro Styles

There’s Never Been an Air Jordan XXXI Like This Before