This Fan-Favorite Nike Flyknit Sneaker Is Coming Back This Week

Nike Flyknit Trainer top Nike

A popular Nike Flyknit style returns for the first time in five years this week.

The white/black Flyknit Trainer (nicknamed “Cookies and Cream” for this iteration) returns to European retailers on Thursday, which is a nod to the sneaker’s original debut during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Although the similar Flyknit Racer has remained on shelves since its 2012 debut, the Flyknit Trainer experienced a far different lifespan, ultimately being discontinued shortly after its original release.

Fans have clamored for the model ever since, and talks of a rerelease began buzzing after Golden State Warriors players Kevin Durant and Draymond Green were spotted with the sneakers during the NBA Finals in June.

Now the release is official. The “Cookies and Cream” style launches Thursday in Europe via the Nike SNKRS app and nikelab.com. Following that drop, the kicks will arrive in North America on Aug. 24.

Nike Flyknit Trainer lateral Nike

Nike Flyknit Trainer medial Nike

Nike Flyknit Trainer Nike

Nike Flyknit Trainer heel Nike

Nike Flyknit Trainer sole Nike

