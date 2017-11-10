Nike’s First Air VaporMax Moc Sock Shoe Is Coming Out Next Week

Nike’s laceless Air VaporMax offerings are expanding next week with the debut of a new women’s-exclusive style.

The Air VaporMax Moc, which has also been called the Air VaporMax Strap in previews, sees the Flyknit-based sneaker forgo its traditional shoelaces for an even more socklike construction.

Support is delivered by an elastic strap that wraps across the top of the foot, while the sneaker’s usual knit upper delivers both breathability and flexibility. The standout feature, of course, is the shoe’s first-of-its-kind Air Max sole, which removes the foam used in traditional to enhance Nike’s Air technology like never before.

This model is slated to hit stores in a number of colorways, but will debut in a fall-friendly “Cargo Khaki” olive green look. It’s priced at $200 and will be released Thursday from nike.com at 10 a.m. ET.

Another noteworthy tidbit regarding the Air VaporMax Moc is that the model is rumored to be the base for designer Errolson Hugh’s next Acronym sneaker collaboration, although these details have not yet been confirmed by either party.

Preview future Air VaporMax Moc styles below.

Nike Air VaporMax Strap triple-black. Nike

Nike Air VaporMax Strap multicolor. Nike

Nike Air VaporMax Strap gray. Nike

Nike Air VaporMax Strap olive Nike

Nike Air VaporMax Strap multicolor alternate. Nike

