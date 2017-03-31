These Nikes Are the Next Best Thing to the Air VaporMax

By / March 31, 2017
Nike Air Max LD-Zero
The Nike Air Max LD-Zero in "Pure Platinum."
Nike

If you’re having trouble tracking down Nike’s Air VaporMax sneakers that released Sunday, this alternative model might satisfy your Air Max craving.

The Nike Air Max LD-Zero is half old-school style, half modern technology. Designed by Fragment Design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara, the upper of the Air Max LD-Zero is culled from the LD-1000 shoe from the 1970s. The gray mesh-based look features a Pure Platinum colorway — the same palette used on the debut Air VaporMax style.

Nike Air Max LD-ZeroThe Nike Air Max LD-Zero. Nike

At the midsole, the Air Max LD-Zero is cushioned with a 360-degree visible Max Air sole, which is essentially the precursor to the VaporMax.

The Air Max LD-Zero is available now in men’s and women’s sizing from nike.com for $180.

For more ideas, check out our guide to the best Air Max sneakers out now.

Nike Air Max LD-Zero $180; nike.com

Nike Air Max LD-ZeroThe Nike Air Max LD-Zero retails for $180. Nike
Nike Air Max LD-ZeroThe heel of the Nike Air Max LD-Zero. Nike
Nike Air Max LD-ZeroA top-down look at the Nike Air Max LD-Zero. Nike
Nike Air Max LD-ZeroThe translucent outsole of the Nike Air Max LD-Zero. Nike

