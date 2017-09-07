Nike’s Limited-Edition Shoes for New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Come Out Tomorrow

Donald Trump and the New England Patriots Shawn Thew/EPA/Rex Shutterstock

News England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s love for the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker is well-documented, and the brand has acknowledged his love for the classic shoe on numerous occasions. With the Patriot’s Super Bowl 51 win fresh in football fans’ memories, Nike’s adding to its New England-inspired releases with a brand-new Flyknit version of the retro sneaker.

The Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low RKK 2017 combines a silver Flyknit upper with navy and red accents, including official Patriots logos. In honor of the team’s five Super Bowl wins, Nike also included a set of five removable patches that can be swapped out at the wearer’s choosing.

Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low RKK 2017 lateral Nike

Additional details include chrome accents and laser etching on the shoe’s lace aglets and eyelets, which Nike says are intended to resemble the team’s championship trophies.

This limited-edition look retails for $140 and arrives Friday at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com/snkrs. It can also be found in-store from select Nike Sportswear retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low RKK 2017, $140; nike.com

Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low RKK 2017 patches Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low RKK 2017 detail Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low RKK 2017 medial Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low RKK 2017 top Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low RKK 2017 heel Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low RKK 2017 outsole Nike

