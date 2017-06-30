These Nike Sock Shoes Are Available Now And They’re Only $100

Nike Air Sockracer Ultra SE Nordstrom

All summer long, Nike’s been releasing a variety of sock like sneakers, but many of them have been limited-edition and premium styles that aren’t accessible to the everyday consumer. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to get in on the trend without breaking the bank.

Take for example the Nike Air Sockracer Ultra SE, which is available now from select retailers for just $100. With a breathable mesh upper, supportive straps, and tooling that encourages natural motion, this model is worth considering for an everyday summer shoe.

Nike Air Sockracer Ultra SE lateral Nordstrom

Although this no frills look isn’t heavy on technology or flashy details, it’s comfortable and more importantly, affordable. If you’re interested in adding this pair to your summer wardrobe, it can be found now from Nike retailers including nordstrom.com.

For a look at more summer-friendly breathable options, visit FN’s guide to the best knitted sneakers available now.

Nike Air Sockracer Ultra SE “Cobblestone/Black/White,” $100; nordstrom.com

Nike Air Sockracer Ultra SE medial Nordstrom

Nike Air Sockracer Ultra SE front Nordstrom

Want more?

Nike Is Releasing These Limited-Edition Sock Shoes on May 4

Nike Is Releasing Another Limited-Edition Sock Shoe on May 11

Nike Is Rereleasing This Crazy Sock Shoe

A Guide to the Best Knitted Sneakers Out Now