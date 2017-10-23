New Balance Teams up With Woolrich for Fall/Winter ’17’s Coziest Sneaker Collab

The Woolrich Jacquard blanket retails for $250. New Balance

With fall finally here and winter in the not-too-distant future, staying cozy from head to toe should be a top priority. With that in mind, American icons New Balance and Woolrich are collaborating on their respective specialties for sneakers and blankets that are sure to keep you toasty this season.

This collaboration marks the first time that New Balance and Woolrich have worked together. Fittingly, the New Balance 997 sneakers and Woolrich Jacquard wool blanket included in the set are both made in America.

On the footwear side, the fan-favorite 997 retro gets covered shades of gray suede, while Woolrich wool fills in the toe box and tongue. Accents include red and silver reflective overlays and tones of navy blue throughout the upper, while cushioning is provided by the models’ traditional Encap tooling.

Fans looking to make the most out of this cozy collab can also pick up the Jacquard wool blanket, which will be available exclusively in-store at select doors. The blanket, which features a woven depiction of the 997 sneaker, was produced at Woolrich’s oldest wool mill in Pennsylvania.

This capsule will be released Saturday at select retailers globally and online from newbalance.com and woolrich.com. The shoes retail for $220, while the blanket is priced at $250.

