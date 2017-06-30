These New Air Jordans Pay Homage to Michael Jordan’s Street Style

Michael Jordan’s casual street style in the late ’80s and early ’90s serves as the inspiration for a new pair of retro Air Jordans dropping this weekend.
The Air Jordan 5 “Flight Suit” takes the 1990 sneaker’s original fighter plane inspiration to new heights with an all-red suede style inspired by the tracksuits Jordan wore in his heyday.
Air Jordan 5 “Flight Suit,” $190; nike.com
This limited-edition look features an all-red suede upper with mesh paneling and the Air Jordan 5’s signature shark tooth midsole design. Other returning Air Jordan 5 hallmarks include a icy translucent outsole and a reflective tongue.
The Air Jordan 5 “Flight Suit” arrives tomorrow with a retail price of $190. It comes out on nike.com/snkrs at 10 a.m. ET and can also be found at select Jordan Brand retailers globally.
While this “University Red” colorway of the “Flight Suit” Air Jordan 5 is set to drop tomorrow, there’s another similar look on the way. A blue “Flight Pack East” makeup (pictured below) will release September 30.
