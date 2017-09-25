Michael Jordan Issues Statement in Response to Donald Trump’s NFL Tweets

Michael Jordan and Barack Obama Rex Shutterstock

Basketball icon Michael Jordan is the latest big name to make a statement following President Donald Trump’s tweets about NBA champion Stephen Curry and embattled NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

In a statement to The Charlotte Observer, Jordan noted that freedom of speech is one of the country’s fundamental rights and referenced a tradition of “nonviolent, peaceful protests.”

“Those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized or ostracized,” Jordan said. “At a time of increasing divisiveness and hate in this country, we should be looking for ways to work together and support each other and not create more division.”

Jordan, who is the owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets franchise and the face of Nike’s Jordan Brand, added that he supports league commissioner Adam Silver and players who choose to exercise their rights to free speech.

The comments come after Trump’s controversial Saturday tweets in which he withdrew Curry’s invitation to visit the White House. The president also addressed Kaepernick’s decision to protest during the national anthem.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our great American flag and should stand for the national nnthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!,” Trump wrote.

To see other responses to Trump’s tweets, click here.

Want more?

Melania Trump Wears All Black at 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Ivanka Trump Supports Repeal of Obama’s Equal-Pay Plan

Michael Jordan Personally Texted Nike Asking for Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan Shoes