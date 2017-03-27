March Madness: Shop the Best Sneakers From the NCAA Elite 8 Games

South Carolina players celebrate. AP/REX/Shutterstock

After four thrilling rounds, the 2017 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is reaching its climax.

The Final Four is set: on April 1, the No. 7 seed the South Carolina Gamecocks will meet the No. 1-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs and the No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks will take on the No. 1-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels. The winners of those games will then face off to determine the champion on April 3.

The semifinals were locked in after Saturday and Sunday’s Elite 8 action, which included the Bulldogs dominating Xavier 83-59, the Ducks topping Kansas 74-60, the Tar Heels squeaking by Kentucky 75-73, and the Gamecocks continuing their Cinderella run with a 77-70 win over Florida.

Team-leading players wore styles from Nike, Jordan Brand and Under Armour

Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey (right) in the Nike Kobe 11. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Tyler Dorsey (Oregon): 27 points, 5 rebounds

Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss (center) in the Nike LeBron 14. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Nigel Williams-Goss (Gonzaga): 23 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell in the Under Armour Charged Controller. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Sindarius Thornwell (South Carolina): 26 points, 7 rebounds

North Carolina forward Kennedy Meeks (right) in the Air Jordan XXXI. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kennedy Meeks: 7 points, 17 rebounds

