These Extremely Distressed $1,425 Sneakers Look Like They’ve Been Sliced With a Boxcutter

Maison Margiela's "Future Destroyed" sneakers; $1,425; Nordstrom.com. Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Maison Margiela has taken deconstruction to extreme form with the “Future Destroyed” sneaker.

Exposed padding, stapled leather and frayed material are among the striking design treatments in the luxury brand’s new kicks that retail for $1,425 on Nordstrom.com.

It’s an apt name for the reimagined version of the brand’s popular “Future” high-tops, of which Kanye West rocked during his Yeezus tour. The all-black original sneakers retail for $945

The edgy footwear incorporates a leather and textile upper, lace-up front with side lace guards and a logo patch at the tongue. Jagged, razor-edge cuts add to the distressed look of the shoe.

Maison Margiela’s “Future” high-tops; $945; Maisonmargiela.com. Courtesy of Maison Margiela.

