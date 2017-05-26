Klay Thompson’s Signature Sneakers for the NBA Finals Are out Now

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson reacts after making a three-point shot. AP/REX/Shutterstock

As the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors prepare to meet in the NBA Finals for a record third straight year, Warriors star Klay Thompson just received two home and away styles of his Anta signature sneakers to wear for the championship series.

The Finals-ready Anta KT2 “The Chase” sneakers see Thompson’s second signature model get covered in gold as the three-time NBA All-Star and his teammates vie to bounce back from 2016’s loss and repeat their 2015 championship win.

Anta KT2 “The Chase – Home” Anta

Anta KT2 “The Chase – Home,” $120; antaamerica.com

Thompson’s “The Chase – Home” makeup features a white and gold look on the KT2’s fused mono-mesh, air-mesh and suede upper. The midsole and translucent rubber outsole are accented with a gold speckle, while a multicolored pattern lines the tongue.

Anta KT2 “The Chase – Away” Anta

Anta KT2 “The Chase – Away,” $120; antaamerica.com

For Warriors road games, Anta has prepped a “The Chase – Away” makeup which combines black and gold and extends the multicolored pattern seen on the home colorway to the front of the tongue.

The NBA Finals will tip off June 1 at 9 p.m. ET from the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., as the Warriors play host to the Cavaliers. During the NBA regular season, the teams traded victories with the Cavaliers winning at home on Christmas Day and the Warriors prevailing at home in January.

Both home and away KT2 “The Chase” looks are available now from antaamerica.com for $120 each.

A top-down look at the Anta KT2 “The Chase – Home.” Anta

A top-down look at the Anta KT “The Chase – Away.” Anta

The heel of the Anta KT2 “The Chase – Home.” Anta

The heel of the Anta KT2 “The Chase – Away.” Anta

