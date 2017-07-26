Karlie Kloss Visits Adidas’ Top-Secret Design Studio and Checks Out Never-Before-Seen 2020 Styles

Karlie Kloss at the Adidas Brooklyn Creator Farm design studio. YouTube

Karlie Kloss got an exclusive look at the Adidas apparel and footwear of the future at the brand’s secretive Brooklyn Creator Farm design studio.

The model and Three Stripes ambassador shared footage of her trip, where she spoke with Creator Farm creative director Marc Dolce, Maker Lab senior manager Michael Nash and Adidas senior designer of women’s creative direction Casey Schumacher.

Kloss was privy to top-secret Adidas gear that’s still years away from releasing. “I feel like I should whisper because there’s all these, like, mad scientists back here working on creating the future product that will be hitting stores, I think in 2020 and 2019,” Kloss said. “So we’re literally living in the future right now.”

Unfortunately, the unreleased product is obscured from view, but you’ll still be able to see Kloss design her own custom tights and “Klossy” Stan Smiths. “I love my Stan Smiths, I live in Stan Smiths,” Kloss said. “Now I have my own custom Stan Smiths with the Klossy logo. Smells delicious.”

“It’s kind of like Disneyland for designer,” Dolce said. “Brooklyn is like the Silicon Valley of makers and creators. About a year ago, I started the Brooklyn Creator Farm with Mark [Miner] and Denis [Dekovic]. We pretty much have everything we need to make footwear and apparel here.”

“Having you here with us at the Farm today is really, really valuable because we can capture your insights,” Schumacher told Kloss. “Not only about what you love about current product, but how you foresee the future landscape.”

Want more?

Karlie Kloss Named Face Of Adidas By Stella McCartney

Karlie Kloss Tries on ‘Kinky Boots’ With Todrick Hall

Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss Cheer on the L.A. Lakers