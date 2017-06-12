Kanye West Shopped for These $700 Shoes in Japan With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s on-trend clear shoes weren’t the only notable footwear moment from an excursion in Japan with husband Kanye West.
In Instagram images shared by user @wangning_superpool, West holds a pair of Japanese brand Visvim’s FBT sneakers in brown suede while the duo is seen shopping in Tokyo.
The fringed moccasin FBT sneakers are a staple of Visvim’s collections and have long been a favorite of celebrities including West and singer-songwriter John Mayer.
A style similar to the one West was shopping for can be purchased now from Barneys for $690. Comparable Visvim models usually retail for around $700 to $900, depending on the style and materials used.
Visvim FBT Lhamo-Folk Suede Moccasin Sneakers, $690; barneys.com
West was also spotted in Japan wearing his still-unreleased Yeezy Runner design and his Calabasas Yeezy Powerphase retro sneakers, which were rereleased this month.
The rapper-designer’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” collaboration is rumored to be rereleasing this month, although the launch has not yet been confirmed.
Yeezy runner🔥 詳細はWebにて✨Check out our website✨#yeezyseason5 #yeezyrunner #calabasas #balenciaga #yeezyboost350v2 #nmd#adidas #airjordan #3jsb #fearofgod #supremenyc #sneaker #gdragon #スニーカー #fashion #yeezy #jordan #kanyewest #kicks #asap #supreme #vlone #louisvuitton #streetfasion #offwhite #vetements #bape
Want more?
Kanye West’s New Adidas Yeezy Sneakers Aren’t What You Were Expecting
Kanye West and Adidas Could Be Releasing the Most Eye-Catching Yeezy Boost Yet
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Wear Sold-Out Calabasas x Adidas Items at Disneyland