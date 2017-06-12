Kanye West Shopped for These $700 Shoes in Japan With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Jackson Lee/Splash News

Kim Kardashian’s on-trend clear shoes weren’t the only notable footwear moment from an excursion in Japan with husband Kanye West.

In Instagram images shared by user @wangning_superpool, West holds a pair of Japanese brand Visvim’s FBT sneakers in brown suede while the duo is seen shopping in Tokyo.

The fringed moccasin FBT sneakers are a staple of Visvim’s collections and have long been a favorite of celebrities including West and singer-songwriter John Mayer.

A style similar to the one West was shopping for can be purchased now from Barneys for $690. Comparable Visvim models usually retail for around $700 to $900, depending on the style and materials used.

West was also spotted in Japan wearing his still-unreleased Yeezy Runner design and his Calabasas Yeezy Powerphase retro sneakers, which were rereleased this month.

The rapper-designer’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” collaboration is rumored to be rereleasing this month, although the launch has not yet been confirmed.

