Kanye West and Adidas Are Releasing More Calabasas Yeezy Powerphase Shoes for the Holidays

After a first look in August, we’re now learning reported launch details for Kanye West’s next Adidas Yeezy Powerphase sneakers.

The popular Calabasas-branded shoes originally released in an off-white shade in March and again in June, both of which sold out quickly.

Whether you came up empty-handed during previous Powerphase drops or just want to add to your closet’s selection, you’ll want top save room on your holiday shopping calendar for back-to-back releases in December.

The all-gray colorway will reportedly arrive on Dec. 9, while a triple-black style will hit shelves on Dec. 16. A retail price of $120 is expected.

The simple yet sophisticated sneakers are a reproduction of an Adidas training shoe from the ‘80s and feature an all-leather upper with perforated Three Stripes branding.

In addition to their carefully curated color schemes, what sets these styles apart from standard Adidas Powerphase sneakers is their gold foil branding on the lateral side.

