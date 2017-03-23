Some People Think Kanye West’s Adidas Calabasas Powerphase Sneakers Look Like Reebok Classics

Kanye West’s latest collaboration with Adidas, the Adidas Calabasas Powerphase, is likely releasing sometime soon.
As more images of the shoes emerge — including photos on Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner’s Snapchats — some on Twitter are drawing similarities between the sneaker and Reebok Classics’ styles. However, others have been quick to shut it down, pointing out that the Powerphase was an Adidas sneaker that released in the 1980s, and also noting that Adidas actually owns Reebok.
Reebok makes a few styles that have similarities to the Powerphase, including the Ex-O-Fit Lo, the NPC II and the Workout Plus.
This is West’s first style with Adidas that is not a Yeezy silhouette. In addition, the shoe will reportedly retail for $120, less than the Yeezys which retailed for $200 and up.
