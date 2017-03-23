Some People Think Kanye West’s Adidas Calabasas Powerphase Sneakers Look Like Reebok Classics

By / 18 hours ago
Adidas Calabasas
Kendall Jenner wearing Adidas Calabasas Powerphase sneakers.
Snapchat

Kanye West’s latest collaboration with Adidas, the Adidas Calabasas Powerphase, is likely releasing sometime soon.

As more images of the shoes emerge — including photos on Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner’s Snapchats — some on Twitter are drawing similarities between the sneaker and Reebok Classics’ styles. However, others have been quick to shut it down, pointing out that the Powerphase was an Adidas sneaker that released in the 1980s, and also noting that Adidas actually owns Reebok.

Related
The White Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Could Be Released Next Month

Reebok makes a few styles that have similarities to the Powerphase, including the Ex-O-Fit Lo, the NPC II and the Workout Plus.

Adidas ReebokAdidas Powerphase (top) and Reebok Ex-O-Fit Lo. END Clothing/Reebok

This is West’s first style with Adidas that is not a Yeezy silhouette. In addition, the shoe will reportedly retail for $120, less than the Yeezys which retailed for $200 and up.

Kendall Jenner Adidas CalabasasKim Kardashian West snapped this photo of her Calabasas x Adidas Powerphase sneakers. Snapchat

Want more?

The White Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Could Be Released Next Month

Kourtney Kardashian Wore Lace-Up Leather Leggings and Yeezy Heels to an L.A. Lakers Game

Kim Kardashian West Steps Out Wearing Yeezy Boots for a Family Movie Night

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s