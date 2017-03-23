Some People Think Kanye West’s Adidas Calabasas Powerphase Sneakers Look Like Reebok Classics

Kendall Jenner wearing Adidas Calabasas Powerphase sneakers. Snapchat

Kanye West’s latest collaboration with Adidas, the Adidas Calabasas Powerphase, is likely releasing sometime soon.

As more images of the shoes emerge — including photos on Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner’s Snapchats — some on Twitter are drawing similarities between the sneaker and Reebok Classics’ styles. However, others have been quick to shut it down, pointing out that the Powerphase was an Adidas sneaker that released in the 1980s, and also noting that Adidas actually owns Reebok.

Reebok makes a few styles that have similarities to the Powerphase, including the Ex-O-Fit Lo, the NPC II and the Workout Plus.

Adidas Powerphase (top) and Reebok Ex-O-Fit Lo. END Clothing/Reebok

Adidas "Calabasas"??? Look like 5411s (aka reebok classics) to me..ppl really gotta stop using old designs selling them as new/ their own — Trace (@trelishis) March 23, 2017

I'm not feeling these new Reeboks I mean ADIDAS (look like reeboks) "Calabasas" did someone say Sneaker Appropriation 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nAjmRxKoik — April 28th ♉️ (@KrysMyAss) March 23, 2017

People mad at Kanye about these Calabasas Adidas sneakers that look like the Reeboks. Little do you all know that Adidas OWNS Reeboks. — Anthony J.R. (@anthonyuJR) March 23, 2017

everyone hating on kim k's Calabasas adidas saying they look like reeboks not knowing adidas owns reebok so……..? — matt (@mattyagi) March 23, 2017

This is West’s first style with Adidas that is not a Yeezy silhouette. In addition, the shoe will reportedly retail for $120, less than the Yeezys which retailed for $200 and up.

Kim Kardashian West snapped this photo of her Calabasas x Adidas Powerphase sneakers. Snapchat

