Foot Locker Launches Its First Ever E-Commerce Site in Australia

Shopping for kicks just became a lot a lot easier for sneaker fans in Australia, as one of the largest retail chains in athletic footwear just opened its digital doors for the first time.

announced today the launch of its first ever Australian e-commerce site. This is big news for companies and consumers alike, as it will make top products from brands such as Adidas, Asics, Converse, Jordan, Nike, and Puma available within the click of a button.

Operating as a brick and mortar chain, Foot Locker has already developed quite a following among sneakerheads in Australia, notably for its exclusive styles of the Nike Tuned 1 (aka TN, pictured above), known as the Air Max Plus in the States.

“We’re excited to expand into the online space and give our customers the opportunity to access our full range of product from anywhere in Australia,” Foot Locker Asia Pacific vice president and general manager Natalie Ellis said in a press release.

According to the release, its new e-commerce platform will offer the aforementioned Nike Tuned series, as well as Adidas’ popular Boost sneakers and select basketball models. Additionally, products that were previously flagship exclusives such as House of Hoops, a-standard, Puma Lab and Converse Prime offerings will be made available online for the first time.

In its first-quarter earnings report in May, Foot Locker Inc.’s profits fell 5.8 percent to $180 million, or $1.36 per diluted share. “While we remain optimistic that we can accelerate our momentum over the second half of 2017 to reach mid-single-digit comparable sales gains, we are developing a Plan B, so to speak, in case recent sales trends continue,” Foot Locker chairman and CEO Dick Johnson said at the time.

