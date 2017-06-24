Fight Breaks Out in China Allegedly Over Adidas App Hacking for ‘Zebra’ Yeezys

Dramatic video shows a fight over Yeezy sneakers. Courtesy of Twitter

Yeezys are the most coveted sneakers of today, and its fans are willing to go great lengths to get a pair. But if you cheat the system on how to buy them, some people may react with violence.

According to reports and several videos shared via the social media platform Twitter, a fight broke out in China allegedly after Adidas Confirmed App hackers scored 80 pairs of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” release. The video shows several people punching a person on the ground near the bottom of an escalator with numerous 350-branded boxes on the floor surrounding him.

#yeezy350zebra adidas Confirmed App been hacked in China maybe around world, two nerds got 80 pairs at one store in Shanghai and be beaten. pic.twitter.com/N7lMxEIJEz — TyrusL (@tyruschi) June 24, 2017

The “Zebra” iteration of the shoe, which retails for $220, arrived in select stores today for the second time. The celebrated look, which is listed by the brand as “White/Core Black/Red,” first hit retail shelves on Feb. 25 through Adidas’ web store, the Adidas Confirmed app and the rap superstar’s Yeezy Supply online store.

Want more?

You Won’t Believe the Insane Lines for a Chance to Buy Kanye West’s ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boosts

Extra Butter Is Making Buying the Yeezy ‘Zebra’ Rerelease Easier With This Reservation App

Adidas Confirms Kanye West’s ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Is Rereleasing on June 24

Kanye West’s ‘Zebra’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Could Be Rereleasing in Late June