Jordan Brand Celebrates Baseball Legend Derek Jeter With Limited-Edition Sneakers

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter at Yankee Stadium during a ceremony to retire his number. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s iconic No. 2 was officially retired Sunday at Yankee Stadium. But the festivities in the Bronx ballpark weren’t the only events honoring the star shortstop, who retired in 2014.

Jeter was also celebrated by longtime sponsor Jordan Brand, which held a special pop-up shop Sunday outside of Yankee Stadium at 880 River Ave.

Jordan Brand’s NYC pop-up event for Derek Jeter at 880 River Ave. Twitter: @J23app

The shelves were stocked with all things Jeter, including co-branded t-shirts and New Era baseball caps, celebratory pennants, and — of course — limited-edition footwear.

Lucky fans in attendance had a chance to get their hands on the “Jeter” Air Jordan 1 High, which was released in 2014 to celebrate the surefire Hall of Famer’s career. The navy and pinstripe Air Jordan 1s were available via a scratch-off lottery alongside an extremely rare navy suede Air Jordan 11 Premium.

An exclusive Derek Jeter-inspired Air Jordan 11 Premium in navy suede. Twitter: @J23app

For those who were interested in picking up a pair of commemorative kicks without the hassle, the pop-up also offered a pair of white Air Jordan 1s with laser etching which were readily available for purchase.

Customized Air Jordan 1 Highs available at Jordan Brand’s Derek Jeter pop-up shop. Twitter: @J23app

Jordan Brand’s Derek Jeter pop-up shop featured limited-edition sneakers and memorabilia. Twitter: @J23app

Co-branded New York Yankees hats available at Jordan Brand’s Derek Jeter pop-up shop. Twitter: @J23app

Air Jordan 1 High “Jeter” sneakers on display at Jordan Brand’s pop-up shop. Twitter: @J23app

Want more?

Jordan Brand Extends Partnership With Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter Celebrates 10 Years with Jordan

Nike Turned These Classic Air Jordan Sneakers Into Golf Shoes